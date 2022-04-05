IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in Match 13 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to end the latter's unbeaten streak in the ongoing season. They rode on Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 44 off 23 balls, which included seven fours and one six, to chase down a challenging target of 170 with five balls remaining. Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26 balls) gave the support Karthik required, as the duo recovered their side from 87/5 before Harshal Patel smashed the winning six in the final over. Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 25-ball 26 and 20-ball 29 runs respectively.