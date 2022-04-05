IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets

Yesterday at 11:45 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in Match 13 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to end the latter's unbeaten streak in the ongoing season. They rode on Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 44 off 23 balls, which included seven fours and one six, to chase down a challenging target of 170 with five balls remaining. Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26 balls) gave the support Karthik required, as the duo recovered their side from 87/5 before Harshal Patel smashed the winning six in the final over. Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 25-ball 26 and 20-ball 29 runs respectively.
Earlier in the match, Jos Buttler top-scored for RR with an unbeaten 47-ball 70 to help them post 169/3. He was ably assisted by Devdutt Padikkal (37* off 29 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (42* off 31 balls), but in the end, they were not enough.
Meanwhile, despite the defeat, the RR remained at the top of the points table, with two wins in three matches. The RCB, on the other hand, were placed at sixth, with same outcomes in three attempts.
April 5, 2022
#RCB fans Telling How they won today's match 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4jRYwyHAEM— JN_Tarak 🌊 (@JnTarak) April 5, 2022
RCB won the match 💃🥳— Visheshta Jotwani (@visheshtaa_j) April 5, 2022
Have it 🤗👇 pic.twitter.com/75oOE8DCLA
That was a crazy run chase By DK& Shahbaz😍😍😍😭😭😭— Ganesh RCB (@ganesh_viratian) April 5, 2022
When there was no hope they gave the hope and won it for #RCB@DineshKarthik hats off
Love the shots you played tonight ❤️#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/wCKb2qozGu
Yeeeeehhhh RCB my favourite team won today match wowww m so happy ✨✨😍😍💯🥰— Ruchika (WE LOVE RKV❤️☺️) (@Ruchika00290783) April 5, 2022
Congratulations to all #RCB fans #RCBvsRR #RRvsRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/frxtnt51hI
Dinesh Karthik 🔥🔥🔥— officialmusabkhan (@musabkhan022) April 5, 2022
Dinesh karthik is a world-class finisher.!! #RCBvRR #IPL2022— சேயோன் (@MrLightz95) April 5, 2022
In search We get these— Sameer Khan (@SameerAmaryl) April 5, 2022
Thank you @DineshKarthik ❤️#RCBvRR #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/lMDUYF5y8M
Oohh Dinesh Karthik such a player, finisher ☺️ DK is not finished yet 🙂 #RCB #RCBvRR— Aarav Sinha (@aaravsinha02) April 5, 2022
@DineshKarthik @RCBTweets #RRvsRCB #RCB pic.twitter.com/GPHiLSInZf— Aston Martin RCB (@AstonRcb) April 5, 2022
