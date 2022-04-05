 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets

    Dinesh Karthik in action against Rajasthan Royals in Match 13 of IPL 2022

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:45 PM

    Royal Challengers Bangalore ended Rajasthan Royals' (RR) unbeaten streak with a four-wicket win in Match 13 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They chased down a challenging 170 with five balls to spare, thanks to an unbeaten 23-ball 44 from Dinesh Karthik, who hit seven fours and one six.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in Match 13 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to end the latter's unbeaten streak in the ongoing season. They rode on  Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 44 off 23 balls, which included seven fours and one six, to chase down a challenging target of 170 with five balls remaining. Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26 balls) gave the support Karthik required, as the duo recovered their side from 87/5 before Harshal Patel smashed the winning six in the final over. Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 25-ball 26 and 20-ball 29 runs respectively.

    Earlier in the match, Jos Buttler top-scored for RR with an unbeaten 47-ball 70 to help them post 169/3. He was ably assisted by Devdutt Padikkal (37* off 29 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (42* off 31 balls), but in the end, they were not enough.

    Meanwhile, despite the defeat, the RR remained at the top of the points table, with two wins in three matches. The RCB, on the other hand, were placed at sixth, with same outcomes in three attempts.

