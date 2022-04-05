 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as fans get nostalgic after Devdutt Padikkal's Yuvraj Singh-esque flick six

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Fans get nostalgic after Devdutt Padikkal's Yuvraj Singh-esque flick six

    Twitter

    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as fans get nostalgic after Devdutt Padikkal's Yuvraj Singh-esque flick six

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:16 PM

    Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, are currently taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 13 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After being asked to bat, RR's Devdutt Padikkal smashed Mohammed Siraj a six over the deep square leg, which reminded fans of a certain Yuvraj Singh.

    Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently going up against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 13 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked RR to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first man to be dimissed, as David Willey cleaned him up in the second over.

    The wicket brought in Devdutt Padikkal at the crease. In the next over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, Padikkal, the former RCB player, was off the mark in style. Siraj bowled a fuller delivery on the pads, and Padikkal picked that up nicely before sending it over the deep square leg boundary for a six. It was a pure wrist work from the left-handed batter, and many fans compared that shot with India's legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's signature flick. It was the second ball that Padikkal had faced, and with that, he began his inniings.

    Yuvi 2.0

    Emotional Dmagae!

    Harsh!

    Yeah almost made it look like him playing that shot!

    Yes! Agreed.

    Hahaha! LOL

    Can't see him play against his own team! :|

    Rolf!

    Sad to watch RCB fans rn!

    💯% true

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down