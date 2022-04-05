IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as fans get nostalgic after Devdutt Padikkal's Yuvraj Singh-esque flick six

The wicket brought in Devdutt Padikkal at the crease. In the next over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, Padikkal, the former RCB player, was off the mark in style. Siraj bowled a fuller delivery on the pads, and Padikkal picked that up nicely before sending it over the deep square leg boundary for a six. It was a pure wrist work from the left-handed batter, and many fans compared that shot with India's legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's signature flick. It was the second ball that Padikkal had faced, and with that, he began his inniings.