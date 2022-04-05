IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Twitter erupts as Yuzvendra Chahal runs Virat Kohli out in first game against RCB

Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are going up against each other in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RR, after being asked to bat, rode on Jos Buttler's unbeaten 47-ball 70 to post a challenging total of 169/3. RCB, in response, got off to an active start. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat shared a 55-run stand for the opening wicket before Yuzvendra Chahal, the former RCB player, came into the attack in the seventh over to dismiss du Plessis, which triggered a collapse.