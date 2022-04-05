 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Twitter erupts as Yuzvendra Chahal runs Virat Kohli out in first game against RCB

    Yuzvendra Chahal runs Virat Kohli out in first game against RCB

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:39 PM

    Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are taking on each other in Match 13 of IPL 2022. RCB, after being set a target of 170, lost their Virat Kohli cheaply, courtesy of an excellent combination between Sanju Samson and former RCB player Yuzvendra Chahal who ran him out.

    Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are going up against each other in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RR, after being asked to bat, rode on Jos Buttler's unbeaten 47-ball 70 to post a challenging total of 169/3. RCB, in response, got off to an active start. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat shared a 55-run stand for the opening wicket before Yuzvendra Chahal, the former RCB player, came into the attack in the seventh over to dismiss du Plessis, which triggered a collapse.

    Rawat fell soon after the next over, to Navdeep Saini. However, the biggest breakthrough came in the ninth over when RR skipper Sanju Samson quickly got across to his right and threw the ball off-balance to run out Virat Kohli. Chahal, standing at the bowling end, picked up the bullet throw, and eventually, the replay showed Kohli was run out just by a frame.

    That's expectional from Sanju & Chahal!

    Wait a minute who are you?😂😂

    Revengers😂😂

    Hahahaha!

    Trust broken!

    Lol!!

    Oh god it's going outta mars even!😂😂😂😂😂😂

    True!😂😂

    ROLF!!!!😂😂

    Kattappa is Yuzi??😂😂

