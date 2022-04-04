IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 12:18 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore under the leadership of Faf du Plessis will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals for the first time in IPL 2022. Both teams won their previous game and will be confident when they take the field against each other in the 13th match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their third match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Jos Buttler scored a century in the last game against Mumbai Indians and looks unstoppable at the moment. He has the ability to take the game away from the opposition very quickly. But, RCB with experienced players like Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel in their side will have a plan in place for the RR batters. The contest between bat and ball should be an interesting one and can go down to the wire.
Form Guide
Rajasthan Royals have started IPL 2022 with two consecutive wins and look like really strong contenders for the title this season. They have registered big wins in the two games that they played on the back of some brilliant performances with bat and ball. RCB on the other hand have had a decent start with a win and a loss in the two games that they have played. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will hold the ley if RCB want to win this game.
Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played against each other 25 times. Out of which, RCB won 12 times and RR 10. Three time the match ended in no result.
Predicted XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna.
Best Betting Tip
The former RCB leggie will be up against his old franchise when he takes the field in their game against Rajasthan Royals. Yuzvendra Chahal has been brilliant once again in the IPL and will definitely know his way around the RCB batters when he plays against them for the first time this year. It will be interesting to see how RCB players tackle him.
Match Prediction
The Rajasthan Royals are unbeaten in the two games that they have played and are looking in really good form this season. Their batters, as well as bowlers, have given top-notch performances so far. So, our prediction is that Rajasthan Royals will win the match against RCB.
Match info
Match - RCB vs RR, Indian Premier League 2022
MATCH NO: 13,
Date – 04/04/2022
Time – 7.30 PM IST
Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
