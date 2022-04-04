IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their third match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Jos Buttler scored a century in the last game against Mumbai Indians and looks unstoppable at the moment. He has the ability to take the game away from the opposition very quickly. But, RCB with experienced players like Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel in their side will have a plan in place for the RR batters. The contest between bat and ball should be an interesting one and can go down to the wire.