IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH | We need to learn playing risk-free cricket as a batting unit, asserts KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has opined that the batting unit of the team should learn to play risk-free cricket in upcoming matches. Rahul also praised the bowling performance of the team and said that the bowlers should continue their brilliance with the ball in upcoming games.

Lucknow Super Giants registered their second win of the IPL 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a close contest. The opposition opted to bowl first and LSG had a dismal start in the first innings. They lost three crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, and Manish Pandey early in the innings. KL Rahul opined that the batting unit needs to learn playing risk-free cricket from this collapse.

“Not ideal to lose three wickets in the first four overs, it's not something that'll bring us down. that's something we need to learn as a batting group how we can play risk-free cricket.You don't chat so much in the middle. You don't want to plan too much as openers. If the wicket is good, both of us go,” Rahul stated in the post-match presentation.

Jason Holder was added to the squad and that increased the batting depth of the team. KL Rahul played an anchor role in the innings to help the team put a decent total of 169/7 on the crease, He played a knock of 68 runs studded with six boundaries and a single big hit. Rahul revealed that the intent of the batting unit is to put the pressure on opposition considering they have an extra batter in form of Jason Holder.

“We have the extra batter with Jason coming in, the plan is put the pressure on the opposition. That's the body language we want to carry, go out there and look to hit boundaries and sixes. If we end up losing a couple of wickets, we need to assess the conditions quickly,” he explained.

While Rahul was playing an anchor role Deepak Hooda kept hitting fours and sixes from one end. Hooda also scored half-century smashing 51 runs with help of three boundaries and three sixes. Rahul praised Hooda for his knock saying that he has became a reliable batter in the middle order for the team.

“I have been playing with him (Hooda) for the last 3-4 seasons and we talk a lot. He loves batting in the nets and never comes out. He's keen to learn, he had to wait for chances and he;s using that. He's become somebody whom we can rely on in the middle-order. He soaked in the pressure today and took on the bowling. Really pleased with the way he's batting. Hopefully he can grow and get better,” Rahul stated.

While defending the target, LGS got a good start as they picked two wickets of SRH in the powerplay. Rahul Tripathi was looking in fine touch but he was sent back to the pavilion on 44 runs by Krunal Pandya. Nicholas Pooran was also playing a game-changing innings with 34 runs but was sent packing by Avesh Khan in the back end of the innings. Rahul said that the team always found a way to stay in the match and won it at last.

“What's been pleasing is that we have always found a way to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance to win, we did that again today. With the ball, we have been brilliant in all three games and that's something we need to carry ahead,” he reckoned.

Avesh was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets in the match and was adjudged Man of the Match for his performance. He revealed that bowling dot balls and hitting yorker-length was the plan while bowling.

“The plan always is how I can pick up wickets in the power play and slog overs. I wanted to bowl the slower ball (Williamson dismissal) because we felt that the ball was gripping and holding on the surface. The plan is to always bowl dots and try to hit the yorker length. I always get a lot of support from the captain and support staff, and want bowl with the same rhythm,” he expressed.