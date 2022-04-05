IPL 2022 | I see him playing red-ball cricket for India as well, Jos Buttler on Prasidh Krishna

Today at 10:17 AM
Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler is one of the best batters in the history of the Indian Premier League and leaves an impact every season. The English wicket-keeper batter praised the young fast bowler and his Royals teammate, Prasidh Krishna, after his impressive performances in IPL 2022.
Rajasthan Royals are having a terrific season in IPL 2022 so far and have registered two wins in the tournament. For the Royals, Jos Buttler has been the top performer amongst the batters as he smashed the first century of the season against Mumbai Indians in their previous game. The bowling unit has also delivered for the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals with Prasidh Krishna being the most impressive amongst the fast bowlers.
Jos Buttler praised Prasidh Krishna at the pre-match press conference and said, “He has some pace in the nets and skills, he’s got all the attributes to be a very successful fast bowler for India in all formats of the game. I see him playing red-ball cricket for India as well".
Jos Buttler also talked about his other teammates and said, “Their experience is really invaluable. Having those guys is fantastic, we have lots of experience to draw from. Against Mumbai, the game was in the balance and we needed wickets. Ashwin came up with a fantastic wicket and then Yuzi got two for two. Those guys are top performers and they know how to get things done".
The English cricketer also talked about skipper Sanju Samson and said, “Sanju definitely has that. His game has matured, cricket has matured, he’s older and wiser than when we first started. We enjoy playing under his leadership. He makes a great environment. He’s a fun guy who has respect from the entire group."
