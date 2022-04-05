IPL 2022 | He's that specialist death bowler, Ravi Shastri on T Natarajan after his performance against LSG

Today at 9:39 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler T Natarajan is one of the most important players in their squad as he is one the best when bowling towards the end of the innings. Former India head coach praised the left-arm pacer after his performance against the Lucknow Supergiants at the DY Patil stadium.
Indian fast bowler T Natarajan is one of the best when it comes to bowling in the death overs. T Natarajan was at his very best when he was playing against the Lucknow Supergiants on Monday. The left-arm pacer took two wickets for 26 runs in his full quota of 4 overs. Last year, the young pacer was struggling with injuries that he had sustained during India's limited-overs series at home against England.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri while speaking to ESPNCricinfo talked about the fast bowler and said, "Very happy for him. We missed him in the World Cup. He would've been a certainty had he been fit. He got injured against England when we were playing the ODI series and we really missed him (in the World Cup). He's that specialist death bowler, bowls those yorkers very skilfully. He's got great control. He is skiddy. A bit quicker than you think and hits the bat".
The former India cricketer also talked about why he feels that T Natarajan is a lucky charm for the Indian team and explained saying, "Every game I've picked him we won. In his debut in T20, India win. In his debut in Test cricket, India win. From a net bowler, he played those other two formats".
