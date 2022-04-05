IPL 2022 | Glenn Maxwell will be with us and available from the 9th April, says Mike Hesson

Today at 11:07 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore under the captaincy of Faf du Plessis has won and lost a game each so far in the Indian Premier League's 15th edition. The franchise is without the services of their star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Mike Hesson gave updates as to when the Aussie will be with RCB.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Rajasthan Royals in their third match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday. The team has so far won just one game out of the two that they have played under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. The franchise is missing their star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as he has not arrived for this year's Indian Premier League yet.
However, RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson in a video shared by the franchise talked about Glenn Maxwell's availability and said, "It's pretty clear from Cricket Australia's point of view that no contracted players are available before the 6th of April. So, regardless of when they arrive here, they can't play before the 6th of April. We have been well aware of that as every other side. We have planned for that. Maxi will be with us and available from the 9th".
Last year, Glenn Maxwell was back to his best for the first time since the 2014 season of the IPL as he scored 513 runs with an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping that he can replicate what he did last year as it can boost the chances of the side as they look for their maiden IPL trophy.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.