‘I would do a scan of his brain and see where all that mental strength comes from,’ Virat Kohli on his ‘idol’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Virat Kohli has heaped praise on his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently representing Manchester United in Premier League. The Indian stalwart has also said he would do a scan of Ronaldo’s brain to get to know more about his mental strength if he wakes up one day as the football icon.

Virat Kohli often talks about Cristiano Ronaldo on public platforms and calls the Portuguese his ‘idol’ on numerous occasions. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has been a huge admirer of Ronaldo’s work ethic and fitness regime, and recently during a photoshoot for his IPL franchise, he revealed what he would do if he woke up one day as his idol.

“I would do a scan of my brain (if I woke up as Ronaldo) and see where all that mental strength comes from,” Kohli said in the 'Behind The Scenes' series posted by RCB.

Further, Kohli spoke about the heartbreaking and most memorable moments of his life at the Bengaluru-based franchise. “IPL final 2016 and that same year, 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede against West Indies,” Kohli picked while recalling the heartbreaking moments.

The former RCB skipper was in the form of his life in the 2016 season when he aggregated 973 runs from 16 matches at an average of 81.08, which still remains the most runs in a single season in the tournament’s history.

When asked to pick the most memorable moment, Kohli chose their win against Gujarat Lions in the IPL 2016 Qualifier 1. “The last game that we played in 2016 was against Delhi in Raipur. And then the very next qualifier, when AB (de Villiers) played a gun knock and Iqbal was with him at the other end.

“The celebration after that game was the most special that I have ever experienced,” he concluded.

RCB will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (April 5) in Match 13 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.