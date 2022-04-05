I was only talking to Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, says Rishabh Pant on dealing with his low phase

Today at 9:01 AM
Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is one of the most important players on the national team and is rated very highly by the skipper Rohit Sharma and team management as well. Rishabh Pant spoke about his low phase and revealed that he was only keeping in touch with Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.
Rishabh Pant is one of the best wicket-keeper batters in world cricket at the moment. The young batter from Delhi has seen his share of ups and downs in his international career spanning a little over 5 years since he made his debut. Pant is a game-changer and his batting is proof that he can win a game from any position.
However, Rishabh Pant who replaced MS Dhoni after the former India captain decided to retire has seen quite a few low moments. He was recently interviewed by The Week magazine and he said, "It was a hard time and I shut out everyone. It was difficult for me to go to many people. I only believed in myself; I wanted to prove myself to the world. I did not want to think negative thoughts. I was waiting for my chance. I was talking to Rohit [Sharma] bhai and Mahi bhai a little bit. But mostly I kept believing in myself".
During the conversation, Rishabh Pant said, "It was obviously very challenging. That was a low phase in my life. You feel good when you come from hard times and play like that (series in England where he scored 50 off 101). But, at the same time, I do not think of either [fifties] too much. I just play on the merit of the ball. [However,] I did find that I could control my instincts better".
