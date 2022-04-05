I was only talking to Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, says Rishabh Pant on dealing with his low phase

However, Rishabh Pant who replaced MS Dhoni after the former India captain decided to retire has seen quite a few low moments. He was recently interviewed by The Week magazine and he said, "It was a hard time and I shut out everyone. It was difficult for me to go to many people. I only believed in myself; I wanted to prove myself to the world. I did not want to think negative thoughts. I was waiting for my chance. I was talking to Rohit [Sharma] bhai and Mahi bhai a little bit. But mostly I kept believing in myself".