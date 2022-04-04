Watch | Ross Taylor gets teary-eyed in his final ODI as he quits international cricket

Today at 3:14 PM
Ross Taylor got emotional in his final One Day International match of his career against the Netherlands at the Seddon Park in New Zealand. The veteran Kiwi batter who debuted against West Indies in 2006 will be retiring from the game after serving his country for 16 years as a top batter.
Ross Taylor got emotional as he took the field for one final time in the One Day international game for his country against the Netherlands at the Seddon Park in New Zealand. Before the final match, Ross Taylor could be seen with tears in his eyes as he sang the national anthem of his country as a New Zealand batter one final time as one of the greatest batters in New Zealand's history.
The right-handed batter played 112 Test matches for his country in which he scored 7,684 runs with an average of 44.16 which includes 19 Test centuries. In One Day Internationals, Ross Taylor featured in 236 games scoring a staggering 8,602 runs at an average of 47.52 with 21 centuries to his name.
In the shortest format of the game, Ross Taylor played 102 matches and scored 1,909 runs with an average of 25.45. He also played 55 matches in the IPL and scored 1,017 runs. Cricketers from around the world congratulated the New Zealand batter for a wonderful career.
Ross Taylor is about to play his final international game of cricket for New Zealand.— Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) April 4, 2022
We will miss you Rosco #SparkSport #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/Y6kmXVHvSH
