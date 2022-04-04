Watch | Nic Maddinson channels his inner Jasprit Bumrah leaving commentators in splits during Sheffield Shield game

Today at 11:13 AM
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best fast bowlers of the current generation. The right-arm pacer has done well against all his opponents and often takes the pitch and weather conditions out of the equation. However, in a hilarious incident shared by Cricket Australia on Twitter, Nic Maddinson, the slow left-arm spinner was seen copying Jasprit Bumrah during a Sheffield Shield game.
The incident took place on the first ball of the 160th over during Western Australia's innings when Nic Maddinson copied Jasprit Bumrah's action and tried bowling as a pacer. This made his teammates, as well as the commentators, laugh at the whole incident and the video went viral.
Nic Maddinson brings out the Bumrah! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/rPQU5E7VW2— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 4, 2022
