Rishabh Pant has now matured as a player and is getting better and better, reckons Vikram Rathour

The Indian national team has entered a new era as the tenure of coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma started recently. Rohit has an impressive record since he commenced his stint. Also, there were some positive changes in the Test side as Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer got their chance of playing in the final XI. India now needs to find a long-term leader who can replace Rohit after he bids farewell to the game. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer are three strong candidates for leadership and they are captaining their respective franchises in the IPL as well.