IPL 2022 | We might see the free-flowing MS Dhoni this year, opines Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif has backed former India captain MS Dhoni saying that the spectators might see the vintage version of him who used to hit boundaries from ball one. Dhoni has been in good touch so far this season as he scored 89 runs from three matches including a half-century in the tournament opener.

IPL 2022 is turning out to be a disastrous campaign for the Chennai Super Kings. CSK have lost all of the three matches they have played so far in the tournament. In the season opener, they lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets. In the next game, Lucknow Super Giants beat them by six wickets as well and in their third match, they lost to Punjab Kings by 54 runs.

In spite of the team struggling to find winning ways, the team’s former captain MS Dhoni seems to be in good touch. He has scored 89 runs in three matches so far including a fifty against KKR in the season opener. Also, he has been dismissed only once in these three knocks. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has opined that the spectators might see a vintage version of Dhoni in the ongoing season.

"Dhoni is not finished, he is a finisher. People have said his time his over and this could be his last IPL, but look at how he has batted, remaining not-out in both innings. This year we might see the Dhoni that we knew who used to start hitting boundaries from ball one," Kaif told Sportskeeda.

Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy of CSK ahead of the IPL 2022. Ravindra Jadeja was announced the captain of the team. Although Dhoni was seen to play a key role in helping Jadeja take decisions, he will be able to play without any pressure of responsibility. Kaif stated that Dhoni might bat in a free-flowing manner.

"He has left the captaincy on paper and there may not be under much pressure. So we might see the free-flowing Dhoni who used to hit the ball out of the stadium. The conditions are good, Maharashtra have good wickets and he will get pace and the way he hit that first ball six, shows that he is in good form," he stated.

"You will never be able to know what is going on in Dhoni's mind. If we talk about this IPL, there is a game after two days but Dhoni suddenly decides that Jadeja will be the captain. He is still fit and is scoring runs so it shouldn't be a problem.”

Kaif has shared the dressing room with the former India wicketkeeper-batter. Revealing the cricketer’s helpful nature, Kaif said that Dhoni is always ready to help the players who want to learn from their mistakes.

"Dhoni will not respond to messages on phone, but when on ground, you can talk to him about cricket and learn from your mistakes. He is basically an open book and a master of his trade as many go to him to learn," he explained.

CSK had a horrendous start to the season and they should get back to the winning ways to qualify for the play-offs.