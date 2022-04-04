IPL 2022 | We lost too many wickets in the power play, says Ravindra Jadeja after loss against PBKS

Today at 9:02 AM
Chennai Super Kings lost their third game in a row in IPL 2022 which is a nightmarish start for the franchise as these losses can severely dent their chances of reaching playoffs. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja has not won any game so far since he took over the captaincy from former skipper MS Dhoni.
Chennai Super Kings lost their third game on the trot when they took the field against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side is having a nightmarish run this season and it looks like a huge task for the team to get back to winning ways. Punjab Kings beat CSK by 54 runs after a great display all-around display of batting as well as bowling.
Without Deepak Chahar, CSK's bowling line-up has also taken a hit and the problems don't look to end for the defending champions. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja during the post-match presentation backed said, “We lost too many wickets in the power play, we didn’t find the momentum from ball one, so we need to find a way how we can get better and come back stronger".
Talking about Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jadeja said, “No, we need to you know give him good confidence, we need to back him. We all know that he’s a very good player. So we will definitely going to back him, and I’m sure he will come good.”
He praised Shivam Dube and said, “He’s been batting so well. He was also batting well today. Keeping him in a good frame of mind will be key. Definitely, we will try our best and you know work hard and come back stronger.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.