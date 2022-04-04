IPL 2022 | Very difficult to see Chennai Super Kings in the top 4 if they lose one more match, says RP Singh

RP Singh has stated that it will be a very tough task for Chennai Super Kings to enter the playoffs if they lose one more game in the IPL 2022. He further added that the competition will be more fierce with the addition of two new teams and CSK will have to improve their game in upcoming matches.

Chennai Super Kings have been a dominating force in the history of the Indian Premier League. However, they had a horrendous start to the IPL 2022 with three consecutive losses in their first three games. The team has started a new phase as the leadership of the team has been handed to Ravindra Jadeja. CSK have been outplayed by their opponents on all fronts so far and the team will want to change their fate in the next game.

Former India cricketer RP Singh is of the opinion that it will be a very tough road ahead for CSK if they lose one more match and their chances to finish in the top 4 are going to be bleak.

“Losing three matches anyhow shows its a difficult time for them but if they lose even one more match, then it becomes very difficult to see them making the top 4. Because then you left too far behind with a poor net run rate and lesser number of matches left to be played,” RP Singh said to Cricbuzz.

The new season has also added two new participant teams to the roster. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are playing their debut season this time and so the competition will be more intense. RP Singh has said that CSK are not able to plan and take the game forward.

“With 10 teams, you don't even know what the math will be, how much points a team needs to make to make it to the top four. Today we didn't see the CSK we are used to seeing, whether it be the top order or middle order, apart from that one partnership. So it doesn't look like they are able to plan and take the game forward,” he opined.

In their last game, CSK reduced their opponents, Punjab Kings on 180/8. The target looked chasable considering the role of the dew factor in the second innings. However, they suffered a batting collapse and the team was reduced to 36/5 in less than eight overs. A 62-run stand between Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni helped them reach near the target but still the team lost by 54 runs.