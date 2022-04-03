IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Lucknow Super Giants under the leadership of KL Rahul will take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third match of IPL 2022. This will be Sunrisers Hyderabad's second game of the tournament after a massive defeat against the Rajasthan Royals as they hope to bounce back from it.

Lucknow Super Giants will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third match of the Indian Premier League 2022. KL Rahul and his side were brilliant against Chennai Super Kings after losing the first match against Gujarat Titans. LSG has a good batting line-up and can pose a challenge for SRH. But, Kane Williamson is one of the best leaders in world cricket and he has the experience to come back from difficult situations.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting might be a bit inexperienced but if they manage to control that part of the game then they definitely have the firepower in the bowling attack that can rattle the opposition. Umran Malik’s pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s experience can trouble Lucknow in the game.

Form Guide

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a big defeat in their first game against Rajasthan Royals as they lost by 61 runs. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be high on confidence as they won their last game in thrilling fashion against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Head to Head

This is the first time that the two teams will be up against each other.

Predicted XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Jason Holder.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Best Betting Tip

The SRH skipper opened the innings in the last game and failed to open his account in the game against Rajasthan Royals. Williamson might be facing immense pressure as the senior batter in the side and the burden to carry the team on his shoulders. The New Zealand batter is generally a calm person but in the upcoming game, it might get tough for him as the added responsibility of captaincy of SRH might hamper his game.

Match Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants look ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad as they have top-class batters on their side who have experience of playing in high-pressure games. Kane Williamson and his side may struggle against LSG. Our prediction is that LSG will win the game.

Match info

Match - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2022 MATCH NO: 12,

Date – 04/04/2022

Time – 7.30 PM IST

Venue - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.