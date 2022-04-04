IPL 2022 | Sheldon Jackson has got a MS Dhoni sort of a feel about keeping, remarks Brendon McCullum

Today at 4:27 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum has praised Sheldon Jackson saying he has got a MS Dhoni sort of a feel about wicketkeeping. McCullum also added that he has got fast hands while keeping the wickets and also understands the spin bowling well to anticipate it correctly behind stumps.
IPL 2022 has turned out to be pretty good for Kolkata Knight Riders so far as they have won two matches out of the three they played. Indian Premier League have made spectators take notice of the talented cricketers and Sheldon Jackson is one such example for Kolkata Knight Riders. Jackson has featured in two matches so far and he has impressed many with his glovework. Several former cricketers have praised his wicketkeeping skills and the KKR head coach Brendon McCullum is the new name to join the list.
Reflecting on the performance of Jackson while wicketkeeping, coach McCullum opined that he has got an MS Dhoni sort of feel about keeping the wickets.
"The wicketkeeping skills have been superb. He has got a MS Dhoni sort of a feel about keeping; really fast hands, and an understanding of spin. He knows what the bowlers are doing. He is desperate to do well," McCullum said, reported Sportstar.
Jackson remained unbeaten on three balls in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. He was then sent back to the pavilion for a golden duck in the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. McCullum also revealed that Jackson has a good ball-striking ability and compared it with Andre Russell’s skills to play big hits.
"Sheldon continues to get better and better. He is 35, but you wouldn't know. His growth in the last two years has been significant. He has a good ball-striking ability. And very few players hit the ball as far as he does, he is not too far, if not the same, behind Andre Russell when he is striking the ball. I am sure with more opportunities, we will see a performance from Sheldon," he explained.
