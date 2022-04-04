IPL 2022 | Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to give himself some time, feels Ravi Shastri

Today at 10:26 AM
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the orange cap holder from last season has struggled in all three matches that he has played in IPL 2022 so far. The right-handed batter who is one of the most promising young batters has been unable to get runs this season and former coach Ravi Shastri weighs in on the issue.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is having a forgettable IPL 2022 so far. In the three games that Chennai Super Kings have played so far, Gaikwad has not fired with the bat. The young batter has managed to score 2 runs from 3 games which shows the kind of time he is having in this year's IPL so far. Gaikwad was run out for a duck in the game against Lucknow Supergiants but other than that he has not looked the orange cap holder of last season who was one of the best with the bat.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has been actively participating in shows revolving around the IPL and keeps sharing his opinion. While talking about Ruturaj Gaikwad to ESPNCricinfo, "Ruturaj needs to give himself some time. He’s a good timer of the ball, he can make up for the slow starts later because he has a lot of shots. If he’s a bit careful at the start and gets a bit used to the pace of the wicket, the runs will automatically come These pitches are good for batting. In comparison to last year, there’s more bounce on this wicket and the ball is coming onto the bat nicely".
Ravindra Jadeja had also spoken about Ruturaj Gaikwad after the loss against Punjab Kings and feels that it is important to give the young batter confidence as he is a really good player. He believes that Gaikwad will return to form soon.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.