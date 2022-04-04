IPL 2022 | Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to give himself some time, feels Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has been actively participating in shows revolving around the IPL and keeps sharing his opinion. While talking about Ruturaj Gaikwad to ESPNCricinfo, "Ruturaj needs to give himself some time. He’s a good timer of the ball, he can make up for the slow starts later because he has a lot of shots. If he’s a bit careful at the start and gets a bit used to the pace of the wicket, the runs will automatically come These pitches are good for batting. In comparison to last year, there’s more bounce on this wicket and the ball is coming onto the bat nicely".