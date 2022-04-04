IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Lucknow Super Giants beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

Lucknow Super Giants have continued their winning momentum in IPL 2022 with a 12 run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match and even reduced LSG to 32/3 in the powerplay. However, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda both smashed half-centuries and helped the team reach a competitive total of 169/7 in their allotted overs. Rahul scored 68 runs from 50 balls while Hooda amassed 51 runs off just 33 balls in his knock.