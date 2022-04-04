 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Lucknow Super Giants beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

    LSG have won two matches in the IPL 2022 so far

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:40 PM

    Lucknow Super Giants registered their second win of the IPL 2022 beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of 12 runs. KL Rahul was the highest run-scorer for LGS with a knock of 68 runs while Avesh Khan also played a key role in victory taking four wickets conceding 24 runs from his spell.

    Lucknow Super Giants have continued their winning momentum in IPL 2022 with a 12 run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match and even reduced LSG to 32/3 in the powerplay. However, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda both smashed half-centuries and helped the team reach a competitive total of 169/7 in their allotted overs. Rahul scored 68 runs from 50 balls while Hooda amassed 51 runs off just 33 balls in his knock. 

    Chasing the target, SRH lost a crucial wicket of Kane Williamson in the powerplay. Rahul Tripathi played a decent knock of 44 runs but the team lost the wickets at regular intervals. Nicholas Pooran scored 34 runs and the chase was looking possible before he was dismissed by Avesh Khan in the penultimate over. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets for 24 runs. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the match

    What a match!🔥

    Avesh Khan 'the game changer'🔥

    Emotional? Haha

    But it was LSG won the game!

    Well deserved victory!

    Tittle for sure this time?

    Lol!🤣🤣

    Hahaha! Jolly huh🤣🤣

    ROLF!🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Things not happening for SRH rn!🤣🤣

