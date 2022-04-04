IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Lucknow Super Giants beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

Yesterday at 11:40 PM
Lucknow Super Giants registered their second win of the IPL 2022 beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of 12 runs. KL Rahul was the highest run-scorer for LGS with a knock of 68 runs while Avesh Khan also played a key role in victory taking four wickets conceding 24 runs from his spell.
Lucknow Super Giants have continued their winning momentum in IPL 2022 with a 12 run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match and even reduced LSG to 32/3 in the powerplay. However, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda both smashed half-centuries and helped the team reach a competitive total of 169/7 in their allotted overs. Rahul scored 68 runs from 50 balls while Hooda amassed 51 runs off just 33 balls in his knock.
Chasing the target, SRH lost a crucial wicket of Kane Williamson in the powerplay. Rahul Tripathi played a decent knock of 44 runs but the team lost the wickets at regular intervals. Nicholas Pooran scored 34 runs and the chase was looking possible before he was dismissed by Avesh Khan in the penultimate over. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets for 24 runs.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the match
What a match!🔥
They were 27 for 3 and from that position they won the game. Lucknow played super and giant cricket! #LSGvSRH— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 4, 2022
Avesh Khan 'the game changer'🔥
Match winning spell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0lyTnHuhOJ— Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) April 4, 2022
Emotional? Haha
We win 😭❤️— KL Rahul Fan (@_KLRahul01) April 4, 2022
Onto the next one 🤞.
But it was LSG won the game!
Jai Up Jai Shree Ram ❤️— The Centrist (@thecentrist007) April 4, 2022
Well deserved victory!
Well played @LucknowIPL ❤️— Gaurav Singh Navodayan🇮🇳 (@gauravVishen007) April 4, 2022
Tittle for sure this time?
#JasonHolder ✊🏾👏🏾 #LucknowSuperGiants 💥🔥 Here we go IPL 2022!!!— Rielfacts8804 (@rielfacts8804) April 4, 2022
Lol!🤣🤣
Abey SRH walon kam se kam iske liye to ek match jeet lo.#SRHvsLSG #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/uXm8yavuD2— Jigar Vyas (@jigar__vyas) April 4, 2022
Hahaha! Jolly huh🤣🤣
Nxt mana match srh meda pic.twitter.com/PaAEGpP6u6— Msd 🔥💪 (@pspkmaniac7) April 4, 2022
ROLF!🤣🤣🤣🤣
Srh 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/V3o6u8PTkg— Ganesh RCB (@ganesh_viratian) April 4, 2022
Things not happening for SRH rn!🤣🤣
RCB fan anduk kurchunad akada😂😂😂😂— Introvert🏃 (@being_temper) April 4, 2022
SRH antey kanisam oka cup undi https://t.co/QpSfwG3yei pic.twitter.com/P0BTuWzFtY
