IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH | Twitter reacts to 'Captain Cool' Kane Williamson expressing his emotions after getting dismissed off scoop shot

Chasing the target of 170, SRH suffered an early blow in the innings with the wicket of Kane Williamson. Avesh Khan was bowling the fourth over of the innings and he bowled the third delivery of over outside off stump. Williamson was facing the delivery and he walked across to scoop it over the head of the wicketkeeper. However, the shot went wrong and it caught the bottom of the bat. Andrew Tye made no mistake in taking a fine catch at short fine-leg. Williamson was seen disappointed with his dismissal and was seen nodding his head.