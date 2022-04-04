IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH | Twitter reacts to 'Captain Cool' Kane Williamson expressing his emotions after getting dismissed off scoop shot

Today at 10:18 PM
The top batsmen around the world always improvise their shots but it happens rarely that they miss the attempt and are sent back to the pavilion. The usually cool Kane Williamson slumped his head in disappointment as his attempted scoop shot off Avesh Khan ended up getting caught at short fine-leg.
After losing their first match of the IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a dismal start while batting second against Lucknow Super Giants. SRH bowlers put up a fine collective performance and restricted the opposition to a total of 169/7. Washington Sundar was the best bowler for them as he picked a couple of wickets conceding 28 runs.
Chasing the target of 170, SRH suffered an early blow in the innings with the wicket of Kane Williamson. Avesh Khan was bowling the fourth over of the innings and he bowled the third delivery of over outside off stump. Williamson was facing the delivery and he walked across to scoop it over the head of the wicketkeeper. However, the shot went wrong and it caught the bottom of the bat. Andrew Tye made no mistake in taking a fine catch at short fine-leg. Williamson was seen disappointed with his dismissal and was seen nodding his head.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Never expected!
April 4, 2022
Oh god can't see happen!
Absolutely, Last Season for Kane Williamson also. I believe swap player.— Rocky (@KGFRockyBhai) April 4, 2022
Hahaha!
My idol's valuable tips to Kane Williamson ☺️ pic.twitter.com/wYGvsXi40B— Tha7a Fan (@Tha7aKirkut) April 4, 2022
Yeah! This sounds pretty good.
Don't open with Kane Williamson@SunRisers— Sidhartha_ Ravanaveni (@urs_Sidhartha) April 4, 2022
Complete disaappointment!
Man, Kane Williamson out why man😩— Kōun'na ∆°•°∆ (@Kaneki_touka__) April 4, 2022
Watching srh match for him and mah boi started nicely today but 😩
Even Ice cool loses it's cool
Kane Williamson getting frustrated with himself... How rare is that— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) April 4, 2022
Very unlucky!
#ACKOForTheFans Unfortunate for Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/2GIr2TXWK1— Chirag Gupta (@ChiragG14) April 4, 2022
Yeah!
14 cr for Kane Williamson 🙂 I don't think it's gonna pay off #SRHvLSG— Pallavi paul (@PallaviPaul20) April 4, 2022
:|
#SRHvLSG#OrangeArmy 😭🤧#KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/0AwmtAhhd1— King👑 (@King_888888888) April 4, 2022
Gonna give a thought on this!
Kane Williamson as an opener doesn't look like a very good idea. #IPL2022 #OrangeArmy— Mwaniki Gachoki (@gmwaniki) April 4, 2022
