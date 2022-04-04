 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH | Twitter reacts to 'Captain Cool' Kane Williamson expressing his emotions after getting dismissed off scoop shot

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Avesh Khan dismissed Kane Williamson on a score of 16 runs

    Twitter

    IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH | Twitter reacts to 'Captain Cool' Kane Williamson expressing his emotions after getting dismissed off scoop shot

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:18 PM

    The top batsmen around the world always improvise their shots but it happens rarely that they miss the attempt and are sent back to the pavilion. The usually cool Kane Williamson slumped his head in disappointment as his attempted scoop shot off Avesh Khan ended up getting caught at short fine-leg.

    After losing their first match of the IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a dismal start while batting second against Lucknow Super Giants. SRH bowlers put up a fine collective performance and restricted the opposition to a total of 169/7. Washington Sundar was the best bowler for them as he picked a couple of wickets conceding 28 runs. 

    Chasing the target of 170, SRH suffered an early blow in the innings with the wicket of Kane Williamson. Avesh Khan was bowling the fourth over of the innings and he bowled the third delivery of over outside off stump. Williamson was facing the delivery and he walked across to scoop it over the head of the wicketkeeper. However, the shot went wrong and it caught the bottom of the bat. Andrew Tye made no mistake in taking a fine catch at short fine-leg. Williamson was seen disappointed with his dismissal and was seen nodding his head. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

    Never expected!

    Oh god can't see happen!

    Hahaha!

    Yeah! This sounds pretty good.

    Complete disaappointment!

    Even Ice cool loses it's cool

    Very unlucky!

    Yeah!

    :|

    Gonna give a thought on this!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down