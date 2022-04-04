IPL 2022 | KL Rahul has the ability to be the finisher for Lucknow Super Giants, asserts Sunil Gavaskar

Lucknow Super Giants are the new entrants in the Indian Premier League from this season and they have played two matches so far in the IPL 2022. They won one game while suffered defeat in the other and are placed sixth in the points table. KL Rahul is captaining the team in their debut season. Rahul was dismissed on duck in the first game but he played a knock of 40 runs in the second match opening the innings for the team. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that along with opening the innings, Rahul has the ability to be the finisher for the team and he can do it by going till the 15th-16th over.