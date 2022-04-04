IPL 2022 | KL Rahul has the ability to be the finisher for Lucknow Super Giants, asserts Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 5:23 PM
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that KL Rahul can play the finisher role for his franchise Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022. Gavaskar further added that if Rahul can extend his stay on the crease till 15th-16th over, his team can post a total of 200-plus on the scoreboard.
Lucknow Super Giants are the new entrants in the Indian Premier League from this season and they have played two matches so far in the IPL 2022. They won one game while suffered defeat in the other and are placed sixth in the points table. KL Rahul is captaining the team in their debut season. Rahul was dismissed on duck in the first game but he played a knock of 40 runs in the second match opening the innings for the team. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that along with opening the innings, Rahul has the ability to be the finisher for the team and he can do it by going till the 15th-16th over.
"KL Rahul is such an integral part of any team. He opens the batting and gets to bat 20 overs and sets the pace for his team. I believe he has the ability to be the finisher as well,” Gavaskar said on ‘Cricket Live’ on Star Sports.
"He's not just somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start. He has all the shots in the book to finish it off as well. So if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can post 200-plus on the board.”
LSG will now play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game on Monday.
