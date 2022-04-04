IPL 2022 | 'He is pure talent', Ravi Shastri speaks highly of Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's innings in Gujarat Titans' second game of IPL 2022 earned him praise from fans as well as ex-cricketers. Gill smashed 84 during the game against Delhi Capitals which set the tone for Gujarat's victory. In his first match of IPL 2022, the 22-year-old batter who hails from Punjab was dismissed for 0 which probably gave him the motivation to do well for his side and himself. He looked confident during his knock against Delhi and was in total control throughout his innings.