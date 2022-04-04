IPL 2022 | 'He is pure talent', Ravi Shastri speaks highly of Shubman Gill

Today at 9:32 AM
Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill batted beautifully for his side in the second match of IPL 2022 as he scored an impressive 84 to help his side register their second win of the tournament. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri praised the batter and feels he is one batter to watch out for.
Shubman Gill's innings in Gujarat Titans' second game of IPL 2022 earned him praise from fans as well as ex-cricketers. Gill smashed 84 during the game against Delhi Capitals which set the tone for Gujarat's victory. In his first match of IPL 2022, the 22-year-old batter who hails from Punjab was dismissed for 0 which probably gave him the motivation to do well for his side and himself. He looked confident during his knock against Delhi and was in total control throughout his innings.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri while speaking to Star Sports praised Shubman Gill and said, "He is pure talent. That guy is one of the most talented players in this country and in world cricket, to be honest".
Shastri added, "Once he gets going he will score and he makes it look easy. He has got that punch, he's got the time and he has got the power to clear the ground".
"He is just made for this format of the game. It's just his shot selection, his rotation of the strike which he talked about himself. Very few dot balls today which took the pressure off him. And he's the guy who'll put the bad balls away".
"He is very good on the short ball, the short-arm jab we saw in this innings of his. And this will do his confidence a world of good," Ravi Shastri said.
