IPL 2022 | Felt bad when I faced downfall in my career, says Umesh Yadav

Today at 9:03 AM
Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav talked about his journey as a cricketer and the hardships that he had to face as a child coming from a humble background. Umesh Yadav is in tremendous form in IPL 2022 and is doing brilliantly for his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders with whom he last played in 2014.
Umesh Yadav has been performing brilliantly in IPL 2022 and is in good bowling form as he has 8 wickets from three games and leads the list with the purple cap to his name. However, it has not been all great for the Indian pacer as he has been in and out of the team in the white-ball format. Since the rise of young bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav found it difficult to even be in the squad for ODIs and T20s.
While speaking to Kolkata Knight Riders about his ups and down in cricket, Umesh Yadav said, “My real journey in white-ball cricket started after 2014. I felt bad when I faced this downfall in my career when I was in and out of India's white-ball team. People suddenly started labelling me that 'he is not a white-ball bowler. And I when that started happening I felt like how can things change so suddenly. At one point in my career, I was the highest wicket-taker in the 2015 World Cup and then suddenly everything changed.”
He also talked about his struggles and said, “From where I belong, there will be very few boys who believe that they could play for India. Playing and dreaming about cricket was expensive for them. Kit, bat, pad, shoes, etc. you just can't do it because you live in coal mines, your father goes to coal mines and does hard work. At that time I had never thought I would play for India as it was beyond my imagination”.
