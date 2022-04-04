IPL 2022 | Felt bad when I faced downfall in my career, says Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav has been performing brilliantly in IPL 2022 and is in good bowling form as he has 8 wickets from three games and leads the list with the purple cap to his name. However, it has not been all great for the Indian pacer as he has been in and out of the team in the white-ball format. Since the rise of young bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav found it difficult to even be in the squad for ODIs and T20s.