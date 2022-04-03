IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS | Taking wickets with the new ball won us the game, says Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal has opined that taking wickets with the new ball helped his team register a win over Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs. Agarwal also praised youngster Vaibhav Arora as he was brilliant with the ball taking two wickets conceding 21 runs in his spell of four overs.

IPL 2022 has been decent for Punjab Kings so far as they have won two matches registering their second win over Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs. Batting first, Punjab Kings posted a total of 180/8 setting a competitive target for the opposition. However, PBKS bowlers were brilliant in the start as they reduced the chasing team to 27/4 in the power play. CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and it cost them the defeat. Reflecting on the win, captain Mayank Agarwal opined that taking wickets with the new ball helped the team to win the match.

“We were thinking we were 5-7 short, but we knew chasing 180 wasn't going to be easy, especially if we took wickets with the new ball and that's exactly what we did. Winning that part of the game won us the game. Definitely looking to play hard and positive cricket. Have to be emotionally intelligent when it doesn't come off,” Agarwal said in the post-match presentation.

Vaibhav Arora made his IPL debut and was brilliant taking a couple of wickets conceding just 21 runs in his spell. He scalped two crucial wickets of Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali. Agarwal praised the youngster saying that he has got some good skills and revealed that Anil Kumble had mentioned the player to him. He also praised Liam Livingstone for his knock of 60 runs.

“Vaibhav was with us a couple of years back .. saw the talent there. He's different, he's young and has got some good skills. With Jitesh, Anil bhai had seen him when he was in MI. He said we've got to get this kid. He's got good intent. Standout thing about him is his attitude. You can see the hunger, you can see the want,” he explained.

“(Told Livingstone) Nothing. Everyone holds their breath when he is batting. Some of the shots he hits are spectacular,” he added.

Earlier in the match, Livingstone played a heroic inning of 60 runs from 32 balls for PBKS. He smashed five boundaries and five sixes during his stay at the crease. He also bowled three overs and picked two wickets for 25 runs and was adjudged Man of the Match for his all-round performance. Livingstone expressed his joy on scoring such an impactful knock.

“All our conversations have been 'try and be as exciting as we can'. Nice to get a few today. I've been swinging hard enough, nice to get a couple off the middle today. You don't need to remind me about it (his IPL record previously). Struggled with RR as well last year. Nice to have a performance like this. Bowling is something I really enjoy. Something I've spent a lot of time on. Been nice to contribute. Hopefully as the tournament goes on, my spin comes into play,” Livingstone revealed.

He also credited seam bowlers for their bowling in the power play for victory.

“The first two games hadn't gone my way. Good to contribute to a win. Thought the boys did brilliantly. We got to a target which we thought was defendable and our seam bowlers were outstanding in the powerplay,” he concluded.