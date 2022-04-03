IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore adds Rajat Patidar to the squad as replacement of Luvnith Sisodia

IPL 2022 has commenced and the competition is more exciting this time around with the addition of two new teams. Several teams have been adding replacements to their squad to replace the players who have opted out of the tournament due to injury or workload management.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced Rajat Patidar as a replacement for injured Luvnith Sisodia for the rest of the season. Patidar has experience of playing 39 first-class matches for Madhya Pradesh. He has scored 861 runs in 31 matches at an average of 30.75 including seven half-centuries. He has also represented RCB previously.

RCB has fared well so far in the tournament winning one game while losing the other out of the two matches they played. The team will take on Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at Wankhede Stadium. They have never won an IPL title and will be looking to go all guns blazing for the tournament victory this season.