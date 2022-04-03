IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Broadcaster causes confusion on last ball of Punjab Kings innings against CSK

Vaibhav Arora was facing the last delivery of the innings bowled by Dwayne Bravo. He bowled a slower ball on the shorter side and Arora spliced it well short of extra cover. The Punjab Batsmen thought that they had played last ball of the innings and started walking back to the pavilion as the rest of the team started walking out for their warm ups. However, the broadcasters showed that there was one ball left in the innings. Such was the level of confusion that the PBKS staff started walking back off. However, common sense prevailed and the innings was called over.