    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Broadcaster causes confusion on last ball of Punjab Kings innings against CSK

    Chennai Super Kings restricted Punjab Kings on a total of 180/8

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:02 PM

    Rarely does it happen that the players and umpires, and broadcasters have differences regarding the conclusion of innings but an IPL match witnessed just that. PBKS started walking off the field after playing last ball of innings but the broadcasters were not sure leading to a lot of confusion.

    After winning their first game of the IPL 2022, Punjab Kings have started their match against Chennai Super Kings very well. They posted a total of 180/8 in the first innings and Liam Livingstone wreaked havoc scoring 60 runs from 32 balls. His innings was remarkable but confusion around the conclusion of the innings was also the talking point of the game. 

    Vaibhav Arora was facing the last delivery of the innings bowled by Dwayne Bravo. He bowled a slower ball on the shorter side and Arora spliced it well short of extra cover. The Punjab Batsmen thought that they had played last ball of the innings and started walking back to the pavilion as the rest of the team started walking out for their warm ups. However, the broadcasters showed that there was one ball left in the innings. Such was the level of confusion that the PBKS staff started walking back off. However, common sense prevailed and the innings was called over.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

