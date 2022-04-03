IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni turns back time to smartly run out Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Chris Jordan was bowling the second over of the innings Rajapaksa was facing the second delivery of the over. He played it with soft hands towards mid-on but any fielder wasn’t positioned there. However, there was a mix-up between both the batsman, and Rajapaksa had to return back to the batter’s end from midway. Jordan was quick to fetch the ball and throw it towards the striker's end. He missed the throw but MS Dhoni collected it and hit the stumps with a diving effort. The Sri Lankan batsman was short of the crease and was sent packing by Dhoni’s dazzling glovework.