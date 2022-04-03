IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni turns back time to smartly run out Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Yesterday at 8:01 PM
MS Dhoni has been one of the best wicket keepers in world cricket and he proved it once again in the match against Punjab Kings. Confusion between Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan led to the former was trying to return back to the batter’s end when MS Dhoni ran him out with a diving effort.
After winning their first game of the IPL 2022, Punjab Kings had a disastrous start against Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, PBKS lost Mayank Agarwal in the first over. However, the team suffered the second blow of the innings when MS Dhoni ran out Bhanuka Rajapaksa in a dramatic manner. The team was reduced to 14/2 as a result of the wicket.
Chris Jordan was bowling the second over of the innings Rajapaksa was facing the second delivery of the over. He played it with soft hands towards mid-on but any fielder wasn’t positioned there. However, there was a mix-up between both the batsman, and Rajapaksa had to return back to the batter’s end from midway. Jordan was quick to fetch the ball and throw it towards the striker's end. He missed the throw but MS Dhoni collected it and hit the stumps with a diving effort. The Sri Lankan batsman was short of the crease and was sent packing by Dhoni’s dazzling glovework.
April 3, 2022
