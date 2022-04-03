 user tracker image
    Jitesh Sharma convinced captain Mayank Agarwal to take a successful review

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Jitesh Sharma converting a wide into MS Dhoni's wicket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:35 PM

    IPL debutant Jitesh Sharma showed brilliant presence of mind behind the wickets in the game against Chennai Super Kings. He first caught a sharp catch of MS Dhoni and then convinced captain Mayank Agarwal to take a successful review which converted the wide into former CSK captain’s wicket.

    After losing their first two matches of the IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings have continued their poor run of form in the tournament. The team lost by a significant margin of 54 runs while chasing 181 runs. Liam Livingstone was instrumental for Punjab Kings as he helped his team post a total of 180/8 scoring 60 runs from 32 balls. 

    CSK suffered a batting collapse as the wickets were failing at regular intervals. MS Dhoni, sticking to his own ways, tried to take the game deep but brilliant judgment from debutant Jitesh Sharma sent him back to the pavilion. Rahul Chahar was bowling the 18th over of the CSK innings. He bowled a delivery straying down the leg to Dhoni and the wicketkeeper-batter tried to hit it. Jitesh Sharma appealed for the caught behind very confidently but the umpire called it a wide. 

    Jitesh then convinced captain Mayank Agarwal to take a review. The replays showed spikes as the ball passed near the edge of the bat and the wide called by the umpire was converted into a wicket. 

