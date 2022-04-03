IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Jitesh Sharma converting a wide into MS Dhoni's wicket

CSK suffered a batting collapse as the wickets were failing at regular intervals. MS Dhoni, sticking to his own ways, tried to take the game deep but brilliant judgment from debutant Jitesh Sharma sent him back to the pavilion. Rahul Chahar was bowling the 18th over of the CSK innings. He bowled a delivery straying down the leg to Dhoni and the wicketkeeper-batter tried to hit it. Jitesh Sharma appealed for the caught behind very confidently but the umpire called it a wide.