PAK vs AUS 2022 | Hosts complete record run chase to level ODI series

Today at 9:08 AM
Centuries from captain Babar Azam (114) and left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq (106) helped Pakistan complete their highest successful run-chase in ODIs on Thursday (March 31) against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The six-wicket win also allowed the hosts to level the three-match series 1-1.
Pakistan completed their highest successful run-chase in one-day internationals (ODIs) when they chased down a gigantic target of 349 to beat Australia by six wickets and an over to spare at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The win on Thursday (March 31) also helped them level the three-match ODI series at 1-1.
Pursuing Australia’s 348-8, Fakhar Zaman (67 off 64 balls) and Imam-ul-Haq (106 off 97 balls) got Pakistan off to a rousing start. The duo forged 118 runs in 113 balls before Marcus Stoinis cleaned up Fakhar in the 19th over. Babar Azam held the fort from there, along with Imam-ul-Haq, as the pair shared a 111-run second-wicket stand before Adam Zampa removed Imam-ul-Haq in the 35th over.
Pakistan still required 70 off the last 10 overs to secure a historic win. They lost their centurion captain Babar to Nathan Ellis in the 45th over, but Mohammad Rizwan and Khushdil Shah (27 off 17) played breezy cameos to guide them to victory with an over to spare. For his entertaining 83-ball 114 knock, Babar was adjudged Player of the Match.
Earlier in the match after being asked to bat first, Ben McDermott top-scored for Australia with a magnificent 108-ball 104, that included 10 fours and four sixes. Travis Head (89 odd 70 balls), Marnus Labuschagne (59 off 49 balls), Stoinis (49 off 33 balls), and Sean Abbott (28 off 16 balls) all chipped in with useful contributions, but in the end, they were not enough.
The two teams will play the decider on April 2 at the same venue. After that, they will meet again on April 5 for a one-off T20I.
