PAK vs AUS 2022 | Hosts complete record run chase to level ODI series

Pakistan still required 70 off the last 10 overs to secure a historic win. They lost their centurion captain Babar to Nathan Ellis in the 45th over, but Mohammad Rizwan and Khushdil Shah (27 off 17) played breezy cameos to guide them to victory with an over to spare. For his entertaining 83-ball 114 knock, Babar was adjudged Player of the Match.