IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings can be the most explosive team while chasing, says Aakash Chopra

Punjab Kings won their first game of the Indian Premier League 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore after chasing down a mammoth total of 205. The Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab team won the game with one over to spare and 5 wickets still left in the bank as their lower order batters were brilliant.
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Punjab Kings could be the most dangerous side when it comes to chasing this season. While talking about Punjab Kings on his YouTube channel Aakash Chopra said, "There is a lot of explosive power in their batting. They can constantly smash the bowlers and can play a different brand of cricket. If the Punjab Kings win the toss, it will be almost impossible to stop them. Because while chasing, they could be the most explosive team in the tournament itself."
Chopra also spoke about how Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav might do in the upcoming clash between PBKS and KKR and said, "I don't think Shikhar Dhawan will score a fifty. Umesh Yadav has that ability (to swing the ball). If Shikhar bats in the second innings then the chances of him getting out early increases. So according to my opinion, he won't score a fifty."
