IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings can be the most explosive team while chasing, says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Punjab Kings could be the most dangerous side when it comes to chasing this season. While talking about Punjab Kings on his YouTube channel Aakash Chopra said, "There is a lot of explosive power in their batting. They can constantly smash the bowlers and can play a different brand of cricket. If the Punjab Kings win the toss, it will be almost impossible to stop them. Because while chasing, they could be the most explosive team in the tournament itself."