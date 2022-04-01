 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, PBKS vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Tim Southee takes a blinder to send Kagiso Rabada back

    Tim Southee took another great catch during KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2022.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:22 PM

    Tim Southee was on fire on the field as he took two brilliant catches during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The New Zealand fast bowler covered a lot of ground to take one of the finest that has been in IPL 2022 to dismiss Kagiso Rabada.

    Tim Southee was unstoppable on the field during the eighth match of IPL 2022 which took place between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. After taking a great catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone on the boundary earlier in the match, Tim Southee did an even better job to send Kagiso Rabada back to the Punjab dugout.

    The incident occurred on the first ball of the 18th over of the match when Andre Russell was bowling. Kagiso Rabada cleared his left foot as he tried to hit the ball over long-off but got the top edge and the ball went up high. Tim Southee who was stationed at the boundary sprinted towards the ball to take a brilliant diving catch to end Rabda's knock of 25.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

