    IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir's conversation goes viral

    MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a conversation.

    IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir's conversation goes viral

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:36 PM

    Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings in their second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were seen chatting after the match was over, as it brought back nostalgic memories of the ardent fans all over the world.

    • Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Lucknow Supergiants mentor Gautam Gambhir were having a chat after the seventh match of the IPL 2022. The Lucknow Supergiants were at their best yesterday as they chased down a huge total of 210 runs set by CSK after being asked to bat first. The thrilling chase saw Evin Lewis smash the CSK bowlers all around the park to help his team cross the finish line with three balls to spare.

    Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were seen having a chat after the game and fans present at the stadium as well as on the internet absolutely loved it. It is hard to understand what they were chatting about but MS Dhoni can be seen laughing during the conversation. The clip went viral as for many it brought back memories when the two stalwarts of the game played together and also helped India win the 2011 World Cup Final. 

    The moment!

    Rare sight!

    Respect!

    Miracle!

    All smiles!

    Nostalgic!

    They are interacting!

    LOL!

    Skipper!

    Ultimate 😂😂😂

