IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir's conversation goes viral

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings in their second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were seen chatting after the match was over, as it brought back nostalgic memories of the ardent fans all over the world.
- Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Lucknow Supergiants mentor Gautam Gambhir were having a chat after the seventh match of the IPL 2022. The Lucknow Supergiants were at their best yesterday as they chased down a huge total of 210 runs set by CSK after being asked to bat first. The thrilling chase saw Evin Lewis smash the CSK bowlers all around the park to help his team cross the finish line with three balls to spare.
Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were seen having a chat after the game and fans present at the stadium as well as on the internet absolutely loved it. It is hard to understand what they were chatting about but MS Dhoni can be seen laughing during the conversation. The clip went viral as for many it brought back memories when the two stalwarts of the game played together and also helped India win the 2011 World Cup Final.
The moment!
March 31, 2022
Rare sight!
Gautam Gambhir's insta post on Skipper MS Dhoni. Irfan Pathan commented 🤩❤ pic.twitter.com/SRyLbr7676— Harsha🏏 (@CricHarsha) April 1, 2022
Respect!
Picture with full of emotions and respect ❤️— Isha Negi (@IshaaNegi17) March 31, 2022
Nice to see Ms dhoni and Gautam Gambhir together ❤️#CSKvLSG #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/PulELKlutI
Miracle!
Gautam Gambhir with MS Dhoni after the game. pic.twitter.com/Ju5pvXT8xn— ꌗꂦꃅꍏꀤ꒒ꪜ (@iamsohail__1) March 31, 2022
All smiles!
Those who standing beside Dhoni & Gambhir please release HD of this #IPL2022 #CSKvsLSG pic.twitter.com/fu8LeYMN7U— Kollywood Talks (@kollywoodtalkz) March 31, 2022
Nostalgic!
Dhoni and Gambhir 🥺♥️. A pure nostalgic moment.Tight slap to the media.#ipl @IPL#tataipl #gautamgambhir #LSGvsCSK #LSGvsCSK #CSKvLSG #CSK #LSK @LucknowIPL @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/IESX347lIY— Ravi gupta (@NotSoBaniya) March 31, 2022
They are interacting!
Did u see that ??— Harshil (@RjHarshil) March 31, 2022
First time I saw Gautam Gambhir and Dhoni interacting. Miracles do happen pic.twitter.com/F6nyJErvpN
LOL!
The ongoing discussion between Gambhir and Dhoni is the longest they have had since April 2, 2011.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 31, 2022
Skipper!
Gambhir's insta post 💛 @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/qxkBvlpNBs— Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) April 1, 2022
Ultimate 😂😂😂
Ms Dhoni talking to Gambhir.#Dhoni #GautamGambhir #IPL2022 #TMKOC #tmkoc pic.twitter.com/mF9KMjsgrZ— Sach Is Life. (@SachIsLife1) April 1, 2022
