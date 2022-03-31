IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK | Ravi Bishnoi has a big heart, KL Rahul praises the youngster

Captain KL Rahul has praised Ravi Bishnoi saying he has a big heart after Lucknow Super Giants registered their first win of the tournament beating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. Bishnoi conceded 24 runs during his spell and picked crucial wickets of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu.

After losing their first game Lucknow Super Giants finally registered their first victory of the tournament by beating Chennai Super Kings in a thriller. The match was a run-fest and the batsmen exploited the conditions fully. LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first. Robin Uthappa played well opening the innings scoring a half-century. Except for Ruturaj Gaikwad, all batsmen scored in double digits. Ravi Bishnoi was the best bowler for LSG as he picked a couple of wickets for 24 runs. Winning captain KL Rahul praised Bishnoi for his performance saying he has a big heart.

“He has a big heart and he is a fighter for a young boy. It shows the character to bounce back with the wet ball. He is someone who wants to grow and learn. He spends time with the spin coach,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

Chasing such a huge target KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock gave a flying start to the team as they scored 99 runs for the opening wicket. Rahul scored 40 runs while De Kock stayed longer and scored 61 runs. The duo formed a foundation for the run chase and the batsmen coming in to bat after them made no mistake in taking the team over the finishing line. Evin Lewis came to bat at number four and scored unbeaten 55 runs from 23 balls. Rahul opined that the team got a good start while chasing and also praised Lewis.

“I told him before the first game that he will be batting at three. Doesn't matter. Spinners or fast bowlers he knows one way. His timing has gotten a lot better. Great to see players coming in and winning games. Puts a smile on the captain's face,” he stated.

Rahul also praised Badoni for his knock of 19 runs from nine balls in the end.

“Credit for the find should go to Vijay Dahiya and GG. They were the ones who wanted him. His batting has been phenomenal. Can bowl as well. Great find for Indian cricket,” he explained.

Lewis was adjudged Man of the Match for his fifty. He revealed he backed his strengths and ability.

“Very good pitch, once you get in you can score freely. I just backed my strengths and ability. I think he is a very confident guy. I saw him (Badoni) in the nets. I just try to keep it simple and want to do the best for the team,” he concluded.