    IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Tim Southee takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone

    Liam Lovingstone got out for 19 from 16 balls against KKR.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:42 PM

    Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are locked in a battle against each other in the eighth match of IPL 2022. Punjab Kings were asked to bat first and English batter Liam Livingstone was looking in good touch till he tried to smash Umesh Yadav for a six but failed to clear the boundary.

    Tim Southee took one of the best catches of this year's IPL so far to get rid of Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and asked PBKS to bat first. The Mayank Agarwal-led side lost their skipper early in the match. But, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa were batting well till the partnership was broken.

    After which Liam Livingstone came out to bat and was looking good during his stay at the crease. However, the English batter tried to hit Umesh Yadav for a six-over long-on on the final ball of the 8th over. But, he found Tim Southee standing right at the boundary rope to take a brilliant catch just inches away and saved it from going for a six.

