IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Tim Southee takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are locked in a battle against each other in the eighth match of IPL 2022. Punjab Kings were asked to bat first and English batter Liam Livingstone was looking in good touch till he tried to smash Umesh Yadav for a six but failed to clear the boundary.
Tim Southee took one of the best catches of this year's IPL so far to get rid of Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and asked PBKS to bat first. The Mayank Agarwal-led side lost their skipper early in the match. But, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa were batting well till the partnership was broken.
After which Liam Livingstone came out to bat and was looking good during his stay at the crease. However, the English batter tried to hit Umesh Yadav for a six-over long-on on the final ball of the 8th over. But, he found Tim Southee standing right at the boundary rope to take a brilliant catch just inches away and saved it from going for a six.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Yadav the beast!
🏏Indian 🇮🇳 Premier League 2022. 🏆— Live Cricket Master Updater (@MohsinM55415496) April 1, 2022
🎯 🎳 Liam Livingstone c Tim Southee b Umesh Yadav 19 (16b). Punjab Kings.#CricketMasterUpdater pic.twitter.com/dTG9RzftyA
Will he lose his place?
Livingstone can easily lose his place to Bairstow now, bhanuka is playing well at the moment.— Lakshay³³ (@LFClux17) April 1, 2022
Fans are not happy!
livingstone 0 good knocks over last 2 years in a serious t20 league if we're being honest— Dhruv (@IAmDhruvChouhan) April 1, 2022
Is he a fraud?
livingstone is a another fraud cant score beyond english flat tracks— ♠₦ (@haloform_zn) April 1, 2022
LOL!
Livingstone after hitting one six and one four pic.twitter.com/bqg9LqLsIX— \\ (@govind6_3) April 1, 2022
Another Maxi?
Livingstone next Maxwell of IPL— 21grams (@bettercallgram) April 1, 2022
Are they?
All the England Palyers are Frauds man..— The Z God ✨ #RCB (@EXI7Eop) April 1, 2022
And Livingstone Has Higher Degree in it
😂😂😂
"He gives Livingstone a free hit, as if he needed one." - Harsha Bhogle.— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) April 1, 2022
The man is so good with his choice of words and delivery.#IPL2022 #PBKSvsKKR
Only 90+ to be counted😂
There should be a rule for Liam Livingstone. If he doesn't hit a six more than 90m then it shouldn't be considered a six. Unreal power ffs.— Prithvi (@Puneite_) April 1, 2022
Will he smash CSK?
Livingstone definitely smashing csk— dube hate bot (@ignoringji) April 1, 2022
