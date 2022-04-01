IPL 2022 | Kevin Pietersen lauds Sanju Samson's 55 run knock against SRH

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen was all praise for Sanju Samson after the innings that he played against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kevin Pietersen wrote a piece for Betway in which he said, "Samson's 55* was one of the knocks of the tournament so far, though. We know how competitive the fight for places in India's batting line-up is. You've already got established names like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and then there are a glut of younger guys all competing for the other spots".