IPL 2022 | Kevin Pietersen lauds Sanju Samson's 55 run knock against SRH

Today at 7:47 PM
Sanju Samson is leading the Rajasthan Royals once again in this year's Indian Premier League and his side won their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad to get their first points of the season. Former English batter Kevin Pietersen praised Sanju Samson for his 55 run innings in the first game.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson looks in good form in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Sanju Samson scored 55 in the first match of the season and helped his team post a big total against Sunrisers Hyderabad which proved to be match-winning. The wicket-keeper batter is often praised as one of the most talented young cricketers that India has currently.
Former English batter Kevin Pietersen was all praise for Sanju Samson after the innings that he played against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kevin Pietersen wrote a piece for Betway in which he said, "Samson's 55* was one of the knocks of the tournament so far, though. We know how competitive the fight for places in India's batting line-up is. You've already got established names like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and then there are a glut of younger guys all competing for the other spots".
Pietersen also praised other Indian players and said, "Ishan Kishan has also started this competition brilliantly, while Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are all in the picture, too...Indian cricket looks in a...healthy spot now."
