IPL 2022 | I love going head-on with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, reveals Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the greatest off-spinners in world cricket at the moment. The 35-year-old off-spinner performed brilliantly in the Test series against Sri Lanka which took place last month in India. During the series, Ashwin surpassed Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for India. He is often hailed as one of the biggest match-winners for India in Test cricket.
The off-spinner is playing the IPL for his new franchise Rajasthan Royals in 2022. Ravichandran Ashwin talked about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in a chat with ESPNcricinfo. The off-spinner while speaking on ESPNCricinfo's Polite Enquiries said, "I love going head-on with Virat and Rohit, to be honest. I think they are two quality batters that have played with me inside the dressing room, not two batters that I've got repeated contests against at an international arena. But I get to go against them in the IPL format so I love going against them. They don't like getting out to bowlers inside the team so I enjoy the contest and look forward to it every year,".
Rajasthan Royals won their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably on the back of some stellar batting as well as bowling performances by their players.
