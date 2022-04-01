IPL 2022 | I love going head-on with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, reveals Ravichandran Ashwin

The off-spinner is playing the IPL for his new franchise Rajasthan Royals in 2022. Ravichandran Ashwin talked about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in a chat with ESPNcricinfo. The off-spinner while speaking on ESPNCricinfo's Polite Enquiries said, "I love going head-on with Virat and Rohit, to be honest. I think they are two quality batters that have played with me inside the dressing room, not two batters that I've got repeated contests against at an international arena. But I get to go against them in the IPL format so I love going against them. They don't like getting out to bowlers inside the team so I enjoy the contest and look forward to it every year,".