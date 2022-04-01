IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG | Winning close games is always good for team morale, opines Quinton de Kock

“We thought we can chase down 210. We understood after the first two or three overs that it was a really good wicket. I’d say it was a par score on this wicket actually. It was nice to get out there and just bat, I wasn’t in too much rush. I had to get out there and spend some time, I knew it was a good enough wicket. It was just a matter of doing that and it’s also nice for a couple of the other boys to get out there and bat a bit,” he added.