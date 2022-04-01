IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG | We’ve got to take catches to win matches, says Ravindra Jadeja after defeat

Jadeja’s comments came at the post-match presentation ceremony after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) chased down 211 with three balls and six wickets to spare. Overall, it was the fourth-highest successful run chase in IPL’s history. Evin Lewis was the architect for LSG, scoring 55 not out off 23 balls with six fours and three sixes. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat (61 off 45 balls) as well, while Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 19 off nine balls.