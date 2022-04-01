IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG | We’ve got to take catches to win matches, says Ravindra Jadeja after defeat

Today at 9:06 AM
Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja has blamed dropped catches for their second successive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. On Thursday (March 31), Lucknow Super Giants chased down 211 against CSK to secure their maiden win in the tournament.
Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday (March 31) seemed upset after his side suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening two fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Jadeja felt they could have done better in fielding as dropped catches handed them an unfair result.
Jadeja’s comments came at the post-match presentation ceremony after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) chased down 211 with three balls and six wickets to spare. Overall, it was the fourth-highest successful run chase in IPL’s history. Evin Lewis was the architect for LSG, scoring 55 not out off 23 balls with six fours and three sixes. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat (61 off 45 balls) as well, while Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 19 off nine balls.
“We had a good start, but in the fielding, we have to take catches then you'll win matches,” Jadeja expressed his disappointment at the post-match presentation.
“We should have taken those chances. There was a lot of dew, the ball wasn't sticking to the hand. Next time, we have to practise with the wet ball. We batted brilliantly in the top-six and in the middle-overs. The wicket was very good to bat on. As a bowling unit, we need to execute our plans,” he added.
Defending champions CSK will next play against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 3 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. They, alongside Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, are the ones who have not secured a win in IPL 2022 yet.
