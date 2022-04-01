IPL 2022 | CSK coach Stephen Fleming talks about dew after facing defeat against LSG

He added, “So early on, we were one over short but they played well. We always knew we had to pick up an over somewhere - we were hoping to be able to create enough of a run-rate towards the end that we could squeeze someone in," Fleming said. "Whether that was another spinner, the decision was made in the middle to use Dube, and they counted it well. So we always knew that one over was going to be pivotal and I think they did as well, but they played it very well."