IPL 2022 | CSK coach Stephen Fleming talks about dew after facing defeat against LSG

Chennai Super Kings lost their second match of the Indian Premier League 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. CSK coach Stephen Fleming talked about the problems that the spinners are facing because of the dew in this year's Indian Premier League.
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai by 6 wickets to register their first win of the tournament. KL Rahul won the toss and asked CSK to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed early in the innings but after that, Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali scored briskly to get CSK off to a flyer. Following this, Shivam Dube too played a handy knock lower down the order to help his team post 210.
However, CSK struggled with the ball as dew had set in and the spinners were almost ineffective against the LSG batters. CSK coach Stephen Fleming opened up about the issue and while speaking to Star Sports said, "If you'd looked earlier on, spinning options were taken out of play. Because it was like Niagara Falls in terms of the wetness and they [LSG] played well. So it was very hard to, one, grip the ball for a spinner and, two, to be effective”.
He added, “So early on, we were one over short but they played well. We always knew we had to pick up an over somewhere - we were hoping to be able to create enough of a run-rate towards the end that we could squeeze someone in," Fleming said. "Whether that was another spinner, the decision was made in the middle to use Dube, and they counted it well. So we always knew that one over was going to be pivotal and I think they did as well, but they played it very well."
Stephen Fleming feels conditions are favourable for the chasing side as the dew helps batters.
"We thought it (CSK's 210 for 6) was about par, and that's the nature of the conditions at the moment - they very much favour the team batting second,” Fleming said.
