IPL 2022 | Ajay Jadeja, Parthiv Patel slam CSK's captaincy situation after their back-to-back defeats

Though Ravindra Jadeja is officially the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, former cricketers-turned-experts Ajay Jadeja and Parthiv Patel feel like MS Dhoni is still calling the shots. The duo have hit out at CSK's leadership scenario that is preventing Jadeja from taking full charge of the team.

MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Still, some experts feel the former CSK skipper is calling shots in the franchise. After the CSK incurred their second successive loss of IPL 2022 – losing by six wickets to Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday (March 31) – former India cricketers-turned-experts Ajay Jadeja and Parthiv Patel hit out at CSK's current leadership scenario.

Just a couple of days before the IPL 2022 season was set to begin, Dhoni announced the major decision of stepping down as CSK skipper. Ravindra Jadeja, who was the designated vice-captain in the franchise, took over the charge. While it is Jadeja who is formally the CSK captain, there are those who feel Dhoni is still in charge, which is not a ‘good sign.’

“It would have been better had this been the last league game and with qualification on the line Dhoni making the calls. But this is just the second match of the season. Even as a cricket fan or an expert I did not like it,” said Ajay Jadeja in a conversation on Cricbuzz Live.

Parthiv Patel, who is also on the panel on the portal, also felt the same. Parthiv opined that if Jadeja has been made CSK's captain, he should be given a free hand, even if he makes a few mistakes.

“If you have to develop someone you have to leave them. He will only become a captain if he is allowed to lead. He will learn only when he makes mistakes,” Patel said.

The whole idea behind Dhoni stepping down as CSK's skipper seems to be down to the fact that he does not have a lot of time left in him as a player in the team. Giving the captaincy responsibility to Jadeja is definitely a logical step, especially since Dhoni is still around to groom him just like he mentored Virat Kohli in the Indian cricket team.