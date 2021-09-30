T20 World Cup 2021 | Rohit Sharma will be more dangerous than Virat Kohli against Pakistan, reckons Mudassar Nazar

In World Cups, Pakistan is yet to beat India with the latter holding an impeccable 7-0 record in the 50-over World Cups and a record of 5-0 at T20 World Cups. Nazar further weighed in on India's batting, which he feels is not in the best touch. But he is aware of the threat that some of their batters can cause, especially Virat Kohli. However, Nazar reckons that more than Kohli, there is another batsman Pakistan would want to watch out for.