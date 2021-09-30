T20 World Cup 2021 | Rohit Sharma will be more dangerous than Virat Kohli against Pakistan, reckons Mudassar Nazar

Today at 2:02 PM
Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar has reckoned that Rohit Sharma will be more dangerous than Virat Kohli against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Nazar added that the Indian team is a lot stronger than Pakistan but they cannot be counted out as they can get better of India.
India will play against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai. India-Pakistan fixtures are not common anymore given the political situation between the two nations. Both the teams will be playing each other after the ICC Cricket Cup 2019 league game on June 16, 2019 in Manchester. The former Pakistan batsman has provided his insight on the clash.
"If you look at it strength-wise, they (India) are ahead of us. But if you look back at Champions Trophy, Pakistan won it. There too they had lost the first match against India but on the day Pakistan beat them in the final. This time around, if they can beat India, they would gain a lot of momentum”, Nazar said on a Youtube channel Cricket Pakistan, reported Hindustan Times.
In World Cups, Pakistan is yet to beat India with the latter holding an impeccable 7-0 record in the 50-over World Cups and a record of 5-0 at T20 World Cups. Nazar further weighed in on India's batting, which he feels is not in the best touch. But he is aware of the threat that some of their batters can cause, especially Virat Kohli. However, Nazar reckons that more than Kohli, there is another batsman Pakistan would want to watch out for.
"In T20Is, even if a batsman plays a cameo or a bowler picks up a few quick wickets, it makes a world of difference. If you look at India's performance in the recently-concluded Test series against England, no one was really outstanding. Even Virat Kohli, who once scored heaps of runs, since the last 2-3 years, hasn't scored a century. He used to score hundreds after hundreds but his performance has come down a little too. In fact, more than Kohli, Rohit Sharma is the dangerman," Nazar added.
The last time India and Pakistan met at an ICC event, Rohit lit up the Old Trafford stadium with a 140-run knock.
