Rahul Dravid as a coach and MS Dhoni as a mentor is going to be boon for indian cricket, says MSK Prasad

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has stated that Rahul Dravid will be the best candidate for the position of head coach after the end of Ravi Shastri’s tenure post the 2021 T20 World Cup. He further added that Rahul Dravid as head coach and MS Dhoni as mentor will do wonders for Indian cricket.
The Indian team for the 2021 T20 World Cup was announced earlier this month and there were some surprising omissions and selections in the squad. But the most surprising news for fans of Indian cricket was the appointment of MS Dhoni as mentor of the team. This was also followed by the revelation that Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India’s head coach would come to an end after the T20 World Cup. It is speculated that Rahul Dravid might be one of the possible candidates to replace Shastri as the head coach of the Indian team. Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad, sharing his views on the possibility of appointment of Dravid as head coach, said that the Dravid-Dhoni duo working together would be a boon for Indian cricket and they could do wonders.
"Rahul as a coach, MS as mentor is going to be a boon for Indian cricket. Both are cool and calm customers and one person is very studious and hard-working. More importantly, the number of players that are evolving right now have been groomed by Rahul, who was India A coach also. So it is some wonderful planning that is happening. I will be very disappointed if Rahul is not going to be the coach and MS not a mentor post this management's era," Prasad said to Sports Tak.
Rahul Dravid has experience of working at various roles in Indian cricket. He has been the coach of U-19 and India A team and has also worked as head of cricket at the National Cricket Association (NCA). Dravid toured with the limited overs side to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is in July where the Indian team won the ODI series by 2-1 but lost in the T20 series by 1-2. MSK Prasad opined that Dravid studies the game very well and he can add value to the team working as head coach.
"In my heart, I had this feeling. I was challenged recently by my colleagues that definitely post Ravi bhai's era, MS has to come into the role of a mentor and Rahul Dravid as coach. These were the discussions I had with my fellow commentators while I was doing commentary during the IPL. I had a feeling that Rahul, being the studious person that he is, will add value to Team India post Ravi bhai's era," Prasad opined.
The Indian team will begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24.
