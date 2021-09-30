Rahul Dravid as a coach and MS Dhoni as a mentor is going to be boon for indian cricket, says MSK Prasad

The Indian team for the 2021 T20 World Cup was announced earlier this month and there were some surprising omissions and selections in the squad. But the most surprising news for fans of Indian cricket was the appointment of MS Dhoni as mentor of the team. This was also followed by the revelation that Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India’s head coach would come to an end after the T20 World Cup. It is speculated that Rahul Dravid might be one of the possible candidates to replace Shastri as the head coach of the Indian team. Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad, sharing his views on the possibility of appointment of Dravid as head coach, said that the Dravid-Dhoni duo working together would be a boon for Indian cricket and they could do wonders.