Netherlands to host England for three-match ODI series in June 2022

The matches be played on June 17, 19 and 22 at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen. Netherlands are bottom of the World Cup Super League, as they have only managed to play one series out of six since the qualifying process began, beating Ireland 2-1 in June to collect 20 Super League points. England are at the top with 95 points from 15 matches. The top seven teams from the Super League, slongside hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup.