Netherlands to host England for three-match ODI series in June 2022

Netherlands will host England for a three-match ODI series from June 19-22 next year, as a part of the ongoing two-year cycle of World Cup Super League 2020-22. The series was originally meant to be played in May last year but was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic.
England's all-format players are likely to miss the ODI series against Netherlands, as the matches will be played in the gap between second and third Test between England and New Zealand, to be hosted by Trent Bridge and Headingley respectively. Earlier this year, England had selected a largely new-look squad for their home ODI series against Pakistan.
The matches be played on June 17, 19 and 22 at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen. Netherlands are bottom of the World Cup Super League, as they have only managed to play one series out of six since the qualifying process began, beating Ireland 2-1 in June to collect 20 Super League points. England are at the top with 95 points from 15 matches. The top seven teams from the Super League, slongside hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup.
England will also host India for three T20Is and as many ODIs, and South Africa for three ODIs, T20Is and Tests each, during the 2022 home summer. There's a likelihood of playing the postponed Manchester Test as well, while South Africa will travel for a full series which will run till mid-September. It is unclear whether the postponed Test will be a one-off Test or continuation of the five-match Test series played in August-September this year.
