KKR vs PBKS: Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL fixture

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, both pretty much in contention to make it to the IPL 2021 playoffs, will face-off in Match No. 45 of the tournament in Dubai on Friday, October 1. Prominent T20 stars like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine will be in action.

KL Rahul to score 50 @2.88

KL Rahul has been the backbone of the Punjab Kings batting, ever since having roped in by the franchise ahead of the 2018 season. In the last three IPL seasons, the Karnataka batsman aggregated 659, 593 and 670 runs respectively, and has carried his form in 2021, having scored 422 runs from his first 10 outings.

After having failed to convert his starts into substantial scores in his last three outings, Rahul, who has been in prime form across formats of late, is likely to produce another special, with his side needing one desperately.

Shubman Gill to top-score for KKR @3.6

Shubman Gill has blown hot and cold with the bat this season. A 34-ball 48 against RCB in the first game of the UAE leg promised much, before two single digit scores followed. In his most recent outing, the opener got a scratchy 33-ball 30 against the Delhi Capitals, and he’d now be keen to make a decisive contribution for his team.

He’ll seek confidence from his outstanding record against the Punjab Kings. In six innings against PBKS, he has registered scores of 14*, 16*, 65*, 57, 57, 9, which makes for an impressive overall reading of 218 runs at 72.67, with a strike-rate of 132.12. Therefore, in all likelihood, he could lead KKR’s charge with the bat in this crucial league encounter.

KKR to score over 51.5 in powerplay @2.64

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a refreshing start to the IPL UAE leg, much in contrast to the first half during which they'd won just two games out of seven. The theme of their success has been their fearless, all-out aggressive approach, one that aligns with head-coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Eoin Morgan’s prophecy. Gill, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi have batted with great aggression at the top, and with Morgan to follow at No.4, scoring at over 8.5 rpo in the first six overs shouldn’t be an issue for KKR.

Mohammed Shami could possess a threat with the new ball, but Gill’s track record against the opposition and Iyer and Tripathi’s recent form, tilts the balance in favour of the bat.