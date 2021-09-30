 user tracker image
    IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Yuzvendra Chahal picks himself to bat at No.3 for RCB on fan-poll

    Chahal has a highest of 10 in 34 T20 innings

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:27 PM

    In a light moment during Royal Challengers Bangalore's clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, September 29, Yuzvendra Chahal picked himself to bat at No. 3 for RCB on a fan poll put on by the broadcasters. AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Srikar Bharat were the three options put forward.

    Simon Doull on air echoed in Chahal's sentiments, as the leg-spinner gestured on camera signalling himself as the No.3 batsman. Sunil Gavaskar and Doull called for the broadcasters to put a fourth option in the poll, which had AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Srikar Bharat as the three options..

    Chahal has scored 32 runs from 18 IPL innings till date, 14 of which were played at No. 11. In 34 T20 Innings from 211 games, he has scored 66 runs with a highetst of 10.

    RCB meanwhile, registered a comfortable seven wicket win with notable contributions from the designated No.3 Bharat (44) and Maxwell (50*).

