IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in match 44 of IPL 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 30. In their last fixtures, Hyderabad outplayed Rajasthan and defeated them by seven wickets, while Chennai secured a two-wicket victory against Kolkata.

Chennai Super Kings(CSK) will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH), aiming to maintain their top spot in the points table. SRH will play for pride as there are very less chances of them qualifying for playoffs, but the Kane Williamson-led side can be party spoilers for the teams in the race to playoffs.

The last game for CSK was a nail-biter. Bowling first against KKR, the opposition scored a total of 171. Shardul Thakur was the pick of bowlers dismissing 2 batsmen by conceding just 20 runs from his four overs. Chasing 172, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf Du Plessis gave a good start to their team, but middle order collapsed and the Chennai-based franchise were in a tough situation. When all hopes were down for CSK, Ravindra Jadeja’s eight-ball 22 helped the team to secure a thrilling last-ball victory. For CSK, their middle order is the only thing that can hamper their progress in upcoming matches.

SRH won their last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets. Bowling first, SRH restricted the opposition to 164. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, and Jason Holder restricted the RR batsman from scoring in the middle overs. In reply to RR’s 164 , Jason Roy, who came in place of David Warner, played with aggression and notched up a crucial knock of 60 from 42 balls. The SRH skipper Kane Williamson also scored a sensible half-century in the match to guide his team to the second victory of the season. The performances of Williamson and Roy in the last match is the biggest positive for the team. The inexperienced middle order might be an issue for SRH but they have Jason Holder in the lower down the order who will have to shoulder the responsibility to finish the innings for SRH.

Form Guide

Chennai Super Kings - W W W L W

The Chennai Super Kings are having an incredible run in IPL 2021 with four wins from the last five games. The consistent performance from the CSK openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis provides the team a good start in the initial overs and the bowling department is also doing their job efficiently. The form of the middle-order batsmen might be a concern for CSK. Going ahead, the form of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina will be important for the team if openers fail to score.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - W L L L L

One victory from the last five-game very clearly shows SRH’s story in the season. With nothing to lose, they played well in the last game against RR. If they continue to do so, they can win some of the upcoming games in the tournament.

Head to head

The two teams have played 16 matches against each other. CSK won 12 fixtures while SRH were the winners on 4 occasions. The average score of CSK against SRH is 174 while SRH has an average total of 166.

Suresh Raina has scored 432 runs against SRH whereas David Warner has scored 405 runs against CSK. Dwayne Bravo has scalped 17 wickets against SRH while Rashid Khan has 9 wickets to his name against CSK.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Match Prediction

Considering the current form and the way their batting unit has fired in the recent matches, CSK are the favorites in the battle against SRH with the

Pitch Report

The playing surface at Sharjah cricket stadium is known for the run fests it produces. But this time around we have seen a very different pitch behavior. The batting has been difficult on this surface. The pitch might become slower as the game progresses. Also, the pitch might aid the spinners of both teams. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and score a target of around 170.

Match info

Match - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings , IPL 2021 Match 44

Date - 30 September, 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Where to watch - Star Sports Network and Hotstar will telecast all the IPL 2021 matches