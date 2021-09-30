IPL 2021 | AB de Villiers wouldn’t like to see Kohli and Maxwell burdened for scoring heavily, believes Kevin Pietersen

AB de Villiers has had an unusual start in the second half of the IPL in the UAE as he has managed to register meagre totals of 0, 11, 14 and unbeaten 4 in the four games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore . The former South African batter scored 205 runs in the seven games played in the first half of the tournament back in India. Pietersen said that de Villiers sets a high standard for himself.

"He is an established player; he is a senior player. He would not want to see Kohli or Maxwell score the runs he is scoring. He must be thinking 'I'm not holding my side of the bargain. This is just not the AB de Villiers that he is used to seeing," Pietersen told Star Sports after RCB registered a comfortable 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday in Dubai.

Pietersen added that it wouldn't matter if de Villiers scores three ducks in a row. The former South Africa captain would still warrant a place in the team because of the performances he has had in the past for RCB.

“He is a proud player; he is a fabulous player. We have seen that over a number of years. From his point of view, he would like to contribute. He would be hating the fact that he hasn't been able to contribute. He has contributed so much to the world of cricket and in the IPL. If he gets three ducks in a row, it doesn't matter. What he has done for the IPL and RCB is incredible. However, he would want to score,” Pietersen said.