IPL 2021 | ‘Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course not’ – Ashwin responds to deflected overthrow controversy

Ravichandran Ashwin in a six-tweet thread hit back at Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan, and stated that he was not a ‘disgrace’ as Morgan had termed him to be. On Tuesday in Sharjah, Morgan and Tim Southee had indulged in a verbal war with Ashwin during the IPL 2021 game between DC and KKR.

During the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, Ravichandran Ashwin and Eoin Morgan were involved in a verbal spat after the former was dismissed by Tim Southee in the last over of the first innings.

Dinesh Karthik, who took away Aswhin from the scene to calm things, revealed that it was the second run that Ashwin took in the last ball of the 19th that irked Morgan and Southee. Ashwin had gone for an extra run after the ball had ricocheted off DC captain Rishabh Pant’s body.

Former cricketers and experts criticized Ashwin for his gesture in the match, including Australia great, Shane Warne, who termed the incident as ‘disgrace’ and attested that the KKR captain had every right to ‘nail’ the Indian.

The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It’s pretty simple - it’s disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16 had every right to nail him !!!! https://t.co/C2g5wYjeT6 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 29, 2021

However, Ashwin on Thursday explained his side of the story through his Twitter handle, and stated that he was not a ‘disgrace’ like Eoin Morgan had termed him to be. He further added that he never saw the ball hitting Pant, before taking off for a run, although adding that he would've gone for it in any case.

"1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!?

Of course, I will and I am allowed to.

3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?

Of course NOT," Ashwin wrote in his first tweet of the thread.

Ashwin, who is part of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, stated that he stood for himself just like his parents and teachers taught him to. He further added that everyone should teach their children to stand up for themselves.

"4. Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves."

The Indian off-spinner further added that Morgan and Southee should refrain from using derogatory words while playing cricket.

"In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory," Ashwin added.

Ashwin also questioned the netizens who critisized him over the incident.

"What’s even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here!

"To all the ‘Cricket is a gentleman’s game’ fans in the house’:

“There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non striker can break your career,” Ashwin further wrote.

Ashwin further gave his definition on the much debated 'Spirit of the game'.

“Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere,” he said.

“Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over. The above is the only ‘spirit of the game’ I understand,” Ashwin wrote.

