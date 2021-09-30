CSK vs SRH | We needed 10-15 extra runs with the bat, admits Kane Williamson after a six-wicket defeat to CSK

After suffering a six-wicket defeat against the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday in Sharjah, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson stated that his team needed extra 10-15 runs after being put in to bat. The 2016 champions have now lost nine of their first 11 games at IPL 2021.

The Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the CSK bowlers restricted them to a mere 134/7. Wriddhiman Saha fought a lone battle with his 44 off 46, as none of the other batsmen could cross 18.

Josh Hazelwood displayed a brilliant bowling performance as he scalped three wickets, while conceding just 24 runs. Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra restricted the flow of runs in the middle overs and bagged crucial wickets to make it even worse for the Kane Williamson-led side.

In reply to SRH's 134, Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) laid the foundation as they partnered for a 75-run stand before Gaikwad fell to Jason Holder. It seemed like a cakewalk for CSK, but Jason Holder unleashed in the middle overs as CSK stuttered a bit in the chase.

After suffering their ninth defeat of the season, SRH captain Kane Williamson stated that his team should have scored extra 10 or 15 runs in the match, which could have changed the course of the game. He further added that SRH will look to grow and build some momentum in the upcoming matches.

"Not quite enough runs. It wasn't an easy surface and although we didn't get enough we showed a fighting spirit in the last quarter with the ball. We need 10-15 extra runs with the bat though and we need to make those small changes. After the powerplay we were 40-something and although you feel like you want more, it was a good start on that surface. You want to score a few more runs though, but we saw some nice contributions from the lower order," Kane Williamson said after the match.

"We need to improve. This team is at the top of the table. If you make better decisions with the bat, the final score could have been a little more. CSK played really well. It looked challenging and variable. We are back to the drawing board. Although every match is about the W or the L against your name, you do look at the growth of the team. This season has been a bit disjointed given that it was played in two halves, but we'll look to grow and build some momentum."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next face Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Sunday, October 3.